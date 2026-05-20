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SpaceX files for stock sale that could make Musk a trillionaire

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Published 2:04 pm

By Chris Isidore, CNN

(CNN) — SpaceX officially revealed its plans to go public on Wednesday, which would catapult Elon Musk’s already world-leading wealth to even greater heights.

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002, initially entirely focused on building rockets and delivering payloads to outer space. It became a telecommunications company in 2021, with its first customers for Starlink, its satellite-based internet service.

In February, Musk merged SpaceX with xAI, his artificial intelligence company, which includes his social media platform, X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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