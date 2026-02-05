See this year’s Super Bowl feast and what it will cost you

By Vanessa Yurkevich, Amy O’Kruk, CJ Riculan, CNN

(CNN) — Americans are gearing up to host Super Bowl parties, and the game day spread will likely be front and center for many of them.

Shopping for this year’s Super Bowl brings news that’s worthy of a touchdown dance: hosting a party might not break the bank.

A spread for 10 people with many of the common Super Bowl fixings this year will cost $140 on average, just 1.6% higher than last year, according to an analysis by the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, thanks to increased production and stronger harvests. That’s a slower rise than the overall cost of groceries, which is up 2.4% from a year ago, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

CNN breaks down a winning Super Bowl food table. What costs less, more — and which items stayed the same:

