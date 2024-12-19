You can now talk to OpenAI’s chatbot by dialing 1-800-ChatGPT

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — When a CNN journalist called 1-800-CHATGPT on Wednesday, a female voice on the other end provided a recipe for chocolate chip cookies and summarized the Civil War. But the voice did not seem open to personal conversation.

“I don’t have feelings, but I do find my job pretty interesting,” the chatbot said.

ChatGPT – introduced just over two years ago as a chat-capable artificial intelligence bot online – is now hitting the phones.

By dialing 1-800-242-8478 in the US, those new to the world of AI chatbots can try out OpenAI without downloading the app, the company announced on Wednesday, and have a voice conversation over a regular phone. OpenAI said it’s useful for people who don’t have consistent access to high-speed data.

Anyone around the world can also message the number on WhatsApp to communicate with the chatbot.

The company said users will have 15 minutes available per month to call ChatGPT. The tool, advertised as an “experimental way” to talk to the chatbot, doesn’t have the same breadth of abilities as the full ChatGPT. For example, the call won’t be as personalized as using the app.

The feature was built “just a few weeks ago,” according to an OpenAI livestream, as part of a rapid series of updates and tools for the company’s “12 Days of OpenAI” campaign.

There have been questions raised over the chatbot’s voice technology. In an August report, OpenAI expressed concern that users might get too dependent on its human-sounding voice mode.

When asked if users agree for OpenAI to record or keep their voice by using the feature, the company directed CNN to its privacy policy and Terms of Use. Before users begin speaking to ChatGPT over the phone, they agree to OpenAI’s Terms of Use and privacy policy by proceeding (there are various clauses on the personal data that it collects). The company also gives a disclaimer that it may review the data for safety purposes.

In addition to AI concerns, OpenAI is also facing some steep competition and pressures to reach profitability. It’s directly coming for Google with its search engine, though Google is also releasing snazzy new technology like a tool that lets people upload photos to get back combined AI-generated images. And then there’s Elon Musk’s xAI, Meta AI and Microsoft’s Bing (which uses OpenAI’s technology).

In October, OpenAI announced a record-breaking $6.6 billion private funding round, boosting the company’s valuation to $157 billion.

When asked on Wednesday if ChatGPT would ever turn a profit, the cheery bot voice answered a CNN journalist that OpenAI plans to eventually.

But, the bot added, “I don’t handle any money myself.”

