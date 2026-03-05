Skip to Content
Many Leases Are Up for Renewal This Year at the Santa Barbara Waterfront

Stearns Wharf
14 leases are up for renewal at the Santa Barbara Waterfront in 2026.
SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara waterfront will be going over 14 leases in the coming months and it expects to get renewals from the current tenants.

There will be seven leases on Stearns Wharf and seven others in the harbor area that will be up for a renewal.

The Santa Barbara Harbor Commission received a briefing recently.

Except for the recent closure of the Anchor rose restaurant, which has at least one new tenant lease in the works, the harbor has 100 percent occupancy.

It has been that way for about 20 years

Up for renewal between now and November will be businesses including Char West, Mother Stearns Candy Company, the Santa Barbara Sailing Center and the Chandlery Yacht sales.

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

