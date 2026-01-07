A New Restaurant Operator is Sought on the Santa Barbara Waterfront

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The now closed Anchor Rose restaurant space has become available for the next restaurant operator who wants to take over the two-story waterfront location.

Interested parties have been working fast to get their proposals in to the City of Santa Barbara's Waterfront Department.

The lease ended for the Anchor Rose on December 31st.

The city confirms the Anchor Rose was still open with customers after the lease deadline and was then ordered to cease operations.

The site at the historic Maritime Museum, has both an upstairs and a downstairs dining area along with two patios on top and one on the bottom. Proposals coming in could be for both sites or two separate operations.

They will be evaluated by the staff and when an agreement is reached it will be brought to the Harbor Commission meeting. The location has scenic views of the harbor and over 700 parking spots nearby.

It was formerly occupied by Chucks Waterfront Grill and the Endless Summer Bar Cafe, Chomp on the Rocks and Salt on the Beach.

Dart Coffee is in a corner of the building and patio. It remains open with a separate lease.