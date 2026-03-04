A Cleaner Look & Economic Goals Happening in Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - While the City of Santa Barbara and its partners in economic development work on future plans for the heart of downtown, locals will find the sidewalks and streets cleaner now than they have been in years.

The newly formed Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement District (DSBID) has made that a priority. A new report backs it up.

The latest numbers from September 2025 to January 2026 shows, with the work of daily crews, 5,135 trash bags have been filled, 103,786 pounds of trash has been picked up, 382 blocks have been pressure washed and there's been 113 service calls.

The daily job includes picking up trash, cleaning landscaping, painting over graffiti and wiping down benches and trash cans along with numerous other tasks.

About 66 percent of the funds coming in for the special business district tax has gone to making the area clean and safe.

More lighting has been added and efforts are underway for security cameras.

The focus area is between the underpass and Sola St., and from Chapala St. to Anacapa St.

Most recently vacant window fronts have been improved with art work at four locations to reduce the look of blight.

The area continues to have First Thursday events at galleries, open spaces and with restaurant specials. This week more than 25 activities will be going on at once.

In addition to economic vitality from the businesses, the DSBID is adding input into the conversation to create new housing in the area.

40 new businesses opened in 2025. Five have opened so far in 2026.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

