Santa Barbara Women Business Leaders to be Honored at 11th Annual BRAVO Awards Ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, California – The National Association of Women Business Owners, Santa Barbara chapter (NAWBO-SB), is presenting the 11th Annual BRAVO Awards.

The focus of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of outstanding women in the Santa Barbara community.

President Kara Pearson and President-Elect Mary Jean Vignone will be co-hosting the luncheon to honor nine winners.

The event will take place on May 1, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Goleta.

This year's theme, "Elevating Women, Elevating Impact," highlights the profound influence of women leaders in Santa Barbara.​

Anne Pazier, owner of Santa Barbara Gift Baskets, will serve as Madame of Ceremony.

The keynote speaker is Elizabeth Cholawsky, angel investor, and former CEO of technology company HG Insights.

The BRAVO Awards were established to recognize local women leaders who have enriched Santa Barbara economically, politically, philanthropically and socially.

Award recipients have demonstrated initiative, introduced innovative ideas to their industries, and inspired others to excel.​

The 2025 award winners are:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Carola Nicholson​

Carola Nicholson​ Woman Business Owner of the Year: Tina Takaya​

Tina Takaya​ Entrepreneur to Watch: Polly Moharram​

Polly Moharram​ Philanthropic Champion: Dr. Cynder Sinclair​

Dr. Cynder Sinclair​ Public Policy Leader of the Year: Lizzie Rodriguez​

Lizzie Rodriguez​ Education Advocate of the Year: Janice Brown​

Janice Brown​ Rising Star of the Year: Amelia Vander May and Sienna Valentine​

Amelia Vander May and Sienna Valentine​ Kim Clark Leadership Award: Sherry Villanueva​

For more information about the 2025 BRAVO Awards, visit https://nawbo-sb.com/upcoming-events/2025-bravo/.

To learn more about NAWBO-SB and membership opportunities, visit https://nawbo-sb.com.​