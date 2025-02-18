Skip to Content
Egg shortages lead to restaurant surcharges that scramble costs for owners and customers

John Palminteri
Egg shortages at the stores are also impacting restaurants in the tri-counties.
By
today at 12:05 pm
Published 12:17 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The cost of a meal with eggs these days is going up due to the nationwide shortage.

Breakfast locations in the tri-counties are already showing signs of cost impacts. Some have added a surcharge to the bill while the situation continues.

The National Restaurant Association says the costs for eggs have risen 40 percent in the last year, but mainly it's focused on the impact of the HPAI (bird flu).

Restaurant owners that have added increases have said they held out as much as possible, but there is no relief in sight.

The charges can range from ¢0.50 an egg to $2.00 an egg dish.

It's still to be seen if customers will veer from eggs for awhile and go to other menu items or if they will pay the new price.

Among the locations with egg surcharges in Santa Barbara are the Mesa Cafe and Jeannine's Restaurant and Bakery.

This issue is also impacting bakeries that go through cases of eggs each week to meet their orders.

