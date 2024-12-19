Amazon Workers on Strike and Picketing at Local Warehouse Locations

OXNARD, Calif. – Amazon workers in Southern California and across the country are on strike after the company refused to recognize the nation-wide union and meet at the bargaining table.

10,000 employees reportedly voted in favor of unionization, and gave the company a Dec. 15 deadline for contract negotiations - which they've ignored.

The Teamsters, who represent Amazon workers in Palmdale, San Bernardino, Victorville, and the City of Industry, are picketing at multiple Amazon warehouse locations in Southern California to get information out to workers.

Jed Josson and others from Teamsters Local 186 were at the Oxnard location this afternoon picketing.

"There's about 7 locations that have been organized, the location in Oxnard is not," Josson explains. "So the Teamsters are out here to stop any Teamster vehicles from crossing the picket line and getting information out to the Amazon workers that they do have a right to organize and be in the Union."

The strike comes just a few says before the holidays, though Amazon says it does not expect the strike to impact its operations, a walkout could delay shipments in some metro areas.