The Great Junk Hunt visits Ventura

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 7:32 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-Shoppers at The Great Junk Hunt believe someones junk is their next treasure.

That is the vibe at The Great Junk Hunt that took place at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

For two days visitors had a chance to take family photos beneath a neon sign.

They took home all kinds of vintage and re-imagined items.

Vendors sold Christmas trees made out of driftwood and decorated sleds.

They call the holidays "junk hunting season."

For more information visit https://venturacountyfair.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

