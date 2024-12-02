Complaints burst SB Bubble Guys free promoted performances

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The SB Bubble Guy said complaints are bursting his bubble when it comes to putting on free shows.

People can see him in action at Shoreline Park on most weekends and he also shares video on social media.

The SB Bubble Guy is Derrick Dunten and this became his hobby and side job during COVID.

His father John Dunten helps him put on shows for free and for parties.

He considers this park and others his office where he like to practice.

He said the city told him he can't promote free practices because that would be considered an event that requires a permit.

"I don't feel like we should have to get a permit, pay for permit to do free bubble shows." For the community. I really don't want to have the community reaching out as they have to say they more," said Dunten.

He said the show is welcome at Elings Park since it is a private space.

Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation has been responding to complaints from people who live nearby.

Asst. Parks & Recreation Director Jazmin LeBlanc said city staff must treat everyone the same.

"Santa Barbara’s parks are open for all community members to enjoy. Hosting a special event in a park impacts public access to the space and requires additional city resources to ensure the safety of event attendees and other park users. " said LeBlanc, "To maintain fairness and equity, anyone wishing to host a special event or conduct a commercial activity in a park—such as running a camp, organizing a race, or teaching a yoga class—must go through the same permitting application process. Permit costs vary based on the size and complexity of the event. Parks and Recreation staff are currently in discussions with the “Bubble Guy” to help him obtain a permit, should he wish to continue his shows in a City park,"

A permit could be an annual fee of about $100 if promoted free shows draw a small crowd.

A larger crowd would require a larger permit fee.

Even so, Dunten said, "I would find it to be fantastic to have a space where that we are able to continue doing the bubble shows, It is free for the community, it is awareness, it is coming together."

Some of the critics were concerned the bubbles were not safe.

Parks and Rec staff did not find an issue with the bubbles that contain Dawn.

Fans of the SB Bubble Guy have offered to pay for the permit, but Derrick is reluctant to take their money.

Dunten has a day job, but does earn earn extra money by putting on glow in the dark shows and foam parties.

He also has a young son that isn't as fond of bubbles as his party fans.

For more information visit https://www.sbbubbleguy.com

