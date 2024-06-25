Pride Career Fair held during Pride Month in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-The final week of Pride Month included the first Pride Career Fair in Oxnard .

More than 15 employers, including the California Highway Patrol, Point Broadcasting, and the Brain Injury Center took part at America’s Job Center of California (AJCC).

The Diversity Collective, the Workforce Development Board and the County of Ventura Human Services Agency helped host the event.

Career Navigator Brendan Mactal said they had a lot of people sign up and a lot of people just walk in.

“We had a good turnout here, a lot more than I was expecting," said Mactal, "This is the first one I have been a part of, so it was pretty fun.”

Vance Garcia works with the Brain Injury Center.

Garcia said they are looking to hire people to help BIC clients.

“Right now, we are looking for caregivers for our skilled nursing facility in Ventura called BIC house," said Garcia, "We provide all the training."

The America's Job Center of California AJCC is located at 2901 N. Ventura Rd.

The center also offers job seekers computers to use and assistance with resumes during the week.

For more information visit https://www.workforceventuracounty.org