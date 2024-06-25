Skip to Content
Money and Business

Pride Career Fair held during Pride Month in Oxnard

Pride Career Fair held in honor of Pride Month in Oxnard
By
Updated
today at 10:03 pm
Published 9:14 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-The final week of Pride Month included the first Pride Career Fair in Oxnard .

More than 15 employers, including the California Highway Patrol, Point Broadcasting, and the Brain Injury Center took part at America’s Job Center of California (AJCC).

The Diversity Collective, the Workforce Development Board and the County of Ventura Human Services Agency helped host the event.

Career Navigator Brendan Mactal said they had a lot of people sign up and a lot of people just walk in.

“We had a good turnout here, a lot more than I was expecting," said Mactal, "This is the first one I have been a part of, so it was pretty fun.”

Vance Garcia works with the Brain Injury Center.

Garcia said they are looking to hire people to help BIC clients.

“Right now, we are looking for caregivers for our skilled nursing facility in Ventura called BIC house," said Garcia, "We provide all the training."

The America's Job Center of California AJCC is located at 2901 N. Ventura Rd.

The center also offers job seekers computers to use and assistance with resumes during the week.

For more information visit https://www.workforceventuracounty.org

Article Topic Follows: Money and Business

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content