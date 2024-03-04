Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant celebrates 25 years in business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A popular restaurant is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Santa Barbara.

Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant marked the occasion on Saturday, Sunday and Monday by turning back the clock on prices.

They served up $2 tacos, $8 burittos and more.

One customer ordered 35 burritos.

Tony Arroyo also invited Fernando's Churros to make and serve free churros right outside the Figueroa Street location.

Tony both grew up in La Piedad in Michoacán, Mexico.

Los Arroyos has restaurants in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito.

There are also 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tony Arroyo, who has two sons, said it all started with a tiny space.

Los Arroyos customers are loyal.

Many say they grew up dining on their favorite dishes.

