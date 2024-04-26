Skip to Content
Royal Accomplishment! San Marcos hosts signing ceremony for eight student-athletes

SAN MARCOS SIGNINGS.00_01_52_16.Still001
San Marcos High School hosted a signing ceremony for eight student-athletes
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Eight more San Marcos High School student-athletes announced their college decisions at a signing ceremony.

Luke Burns: San Jose State Water Polo

Ava Carter: Boston College Track

Luke Crawford: Wheaton Football

Jeffrey Forster: Trinity Golf

Emma Foster: Manhattanville Softball

Ryan McLain: Wheaton Golf

Mason Rice: Princeton Volleyball

Logan Stevenson: Lewis & Clark Baseball

The Royals had five student-athletes sign in the fall as well.

