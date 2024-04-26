Royal Accomplishment! San Marcos hosts signing ceremony for eight student-athletes
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Eight more San Marcos High School student-athletes announced their college decisions at a signing ceremony.
Luke Burns: San Jose State Water Polo
Ava Carter: Boston College Track
Luke Crawford: Wheaton Football
Jeffrey Forster: Trinity Golf
Emma Foster: Manhattanville Softball
Ryan McLain: Wheaton Golf
Mason Rice: Princeton Volleyball
Logan Stevenson: Lewis & Clark Baseball
The Royals had five student-athletes sign in the fall as well.