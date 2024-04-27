Tennis legends the Bryan Brothers honored at Ojai

OJAI, Calif. - Before the tennis world knew Mike and Bob Bryan, they had already made a name for themselves at The Ojai.

The dynamic tennis duo started showing up in Ojai at five years old running around and watching their parents play in the tournament.

Soon enough the twins from Camarillo were winning big at The Ojai, collecting junior titles, CIF-SS championships with Rio Mesa High School and then team titles in college at Stanford.

The Bryan brothers won a combined 8 titles at The Ojai during the 1990's before turning pro and becoming the winningest doubles team in the Open Era.

The numbers are staggering including a record 16 Grand Slam titles, 119 match titles and 1,107 wins.

The 122nd Ojai Tennis Tournament honored the tennis legends at a fundraising dinner that included a performance by the Bryan Brothers Band.

Earlier in the day Bob Bryan watched his daughter play in her very first tournament at The Ojai.

This year's tournament which runs through Sunday will host the final Pac-12 Tournament.