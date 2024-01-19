Two young entrepreneurs bring Mister Softee ice cream to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Even though it's winter, two enthusiastic young entrepreneurs have opened an ice cream store in Santa Barbara.

The new location for the Santa Barbara Mister Softee is 935 State Street near the corner of Carrillo. It is serving the traditional soft serve cones, dips, swirls, shakes, banana splits and some specialty menu creations. That includes chocolate, strawberry, carmel and Reeses peanut butter flavors, sea salt and they also have gluten free cones.

The owners were high school friends and managers at Mister Softee in Camarillo. Eden Piszczek just turned 22 and Angelina Rodriguez is 21.

They saved their money, talked to their local franchise owner, worked the numbers and were able to get a small business loan. Along the way they found a site.

The shop is well known in other areas of the country and it began in 1959 with both stores and ice cream trucks. Several are rolling on the streets of Ventura County.

On the walls of the Santa Barbara shop are Mister Softee classic photos from the past to reinforce the heritages of the brand.

Mister Softee was also in a prime spot during Old Spanish Days Fiesta and the California Avocado Festival in Carpinteria.

Rodriguez said, "the community has been super welcoming, everybody comes in and loves it." Their story is getting around. "They love us, they love our prices, they love our product. Everything has been super positive."

Piszczek said serving the product to her new customers, especially kids has been a thrill. "I feel elated every time. Even when we get tired because we are working 60-80 hour weeks right now, when somebody comes in they are excited to see us."

Already on sunny days the shop has been full. On cold nights it's been slower but customers were still seeking ice cream this week even when the temperatures were in the low 50's.



The shop had a "soft" opening a couple of weeks ago and is set for the grand opening Saturday January 20 at 11 a.m. There will also be a ribbon cutting.

A Mister Softee mascot is also expected to be on hand.

