Carpinteria temporary parklet program goes for an extension into mid-2024

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – The temporary outside dining rules in Carpinteria could be extended and that's welcomed by businesses that have seen the difference by adding parklets.

The parklets come with design guidelines and reviews by city committees.

Overall, Carpinteria has seen how well they work from the point of COVID-19, when they first appeared, to the present time.

Business owners said many customers choose the outside seating first, before they go with indoor seating.

Street dining has been considered safe in Carpinteria with barricades up around the dining locations, but also because the streets have a speed limit of 25 miles-per-hour and below.

Some businesses side-by-side can also work together to share the outside areas and be in compliance with the ordinance.

The Carpinteria City Council has an agenda item on this parklet issue for tonight's meeting starting at 5:30 p.m.