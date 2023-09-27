Skip to Content
Money and Business

Vons brings first Pavilions store to Santa Barbara and donates to local schools

John Palminteri / KEYT
By
New
Published 12:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Vons has opened its first Pavilions store in Santa Barbara County with a rebranding and celebration on Coast Village Road.

The existing long-time Vons store now has the unique upgrade to become a Pavilions. That includes a fresh design, many specialty products, a scratch bakery, and employees who have gone through training to help customers with their menus and cooking ideas.

The opening features many samples and loaded gift bags for customers as they leave.

Cold Springs and Cleveland Elementary schools nearby each received a student enrichment donation check for $5,000.

PC: John Palminteri / KEYT

Cleveland Principal Gabe Sandoval says he will use the funds for music courses, esteem classes, and Physical Education.

The checkout area has five lanes and several self-serve locations.

PC: John Palminteri / KEYT
Article Topic Follows: Money and Business
KEYT
Pavilions
Santa Barbara
Vons

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content