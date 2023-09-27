Vons brings first Pavilions store to Santa Barbara and donates to local schools

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Vons has opened its first Pavilions store in Santa Barbara County with a rebranding and celebration on Coast Village Road.

The existing long-time Vons store now has the unique upgrade to become a Pavilions. That includes a fresh design, many specialty products, a scratch bakery, and employees who have gone through training to help customers with their menus and cooking ideas.

The opening features many samples and loaded gift bags for customers as they leave.

Cold Springs and Cleveland Elementary schools nearby each received a student enrichment donation check for $5,000.

PC: John Palminteri / KEYT

Cleveland Principal Gabe Sandoval says he will use the funds for music courses, esteem classes, and Physical Education.

The checkout area has five lanes and several self-serve locations.