State Street changes could include the return of a shuttle service

The Santa Barbara City Council is considering a plan to keep the outside parklets in downtown and possibly add a shuttle bus service between Haley and Victoria streets.
Published 11:27 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara City Council will consider recommendations Tuesday that could bring a shuttle service or people mover to downtown again.

The council has been reviewing recommendations to explore new ideas while the overall State St. masterplan for the promenade is worked out. That has been a months-long project for the city staff and community leaders.

The council agenda is calling for an update on these recommendations:

  1. Deep Cleaning of the Master Plan project area;
  2. Implement Temporary Bike Lanes in the Master Plan project area;
  3. Introduce Drop Off/Pick Up Zone at Granada Theatre; and
  4. Introduce a Shuttle/People Mover on State Street.

The annual cost for the deep cleaning is expected to be $550,000. Those funds will, in part, come from parking fees.

The discussion has been split between opening the street up again, now that the COVID pandemic crisis has subsided, or keeping it closed to car traffic. In recent meetings, a suggestion to open some blocks, and make the promenade smaller was brought up.

The current description of the promenade has been Haley St. to Victoria St. plus the next block north (1300 block) and the first block of west Victoria. The block between Victoria and Sola St. has a mix of cars, people, parking and parklets.

