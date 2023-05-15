Celebration cruises showcases near shore views and marine life around Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Celebration cruises have been showcasing ways to see Santa Barbara and the near shore marine life with short trips. The boats are ready for the surge of visitors in late Spring and Summer.

The environment along the Santa Barbara coast is one of the most unique on the California coast. Seals, sea lions, whales and dolphins are frequently in the area.

For visitors and local residents it offers a variety of landmarks and sites as seen from the offshore locations that present a perspective much different than an onshore tour.

They also learn about the local sea life and areas from the coast to the Channel Islands.

Celebration cruises has a showcase vessel, the 70' Azure Seas.

It also operates the "Lil' Toot" water taxi between the harbor and Stearns Wharf and back.

Private charters are also available.

For more information go to: Celebration cruises

