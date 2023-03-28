Ten local businesses collaborate to offer a ‘Vintage Treasure Hunt’ in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Multiple locally owned businesses will hold a "Vintage Treasure Hunt" this Saturday as a way to help each other and share their locations with shoppers looking for something unique or special.



Each business has displays loaded with something colorful, one-of-a-kind or retro.



They feature furniture, clothing, specialized decor and art along with signs and books.



The event was coordinated by Faitell Attractions which recently moved off State Street in downtown Santa Barbara to a new location a few blocks away on Canon Perdido Street near Chapala.

Many of the sites will have live music, special discounts and wine.

Participants include: The Vintage Fox, Antique Alley, The Blue Door, The Art of Consignment, Old Town Antiques, Architectural Antique Salvage, SB Mid Mod, Eclectica Boutique and Antique Alley in addition to Faitell.