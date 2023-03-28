Busted up axe throwing boards are now available as free firewood in Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ambitious axe throwers have been destroying targets at the State Street Axe Club in Santa Barbara and the owner is turning the damaged pieces into a free gift.



Brett Michaelson says as he takes the targets apart and replaces the wood, he stacks up the old, chewed up pieces.



It can get costly over the course of a month or year to haul them to a recycling site or another form of disposal, but cheaper if he gives them away free.

He has a handwritten sign in his window offering them as free firewood.

Some passersby don't believe him or understand it, but the offer is legitimate.

The wood does not have any chemicals or coating which gives it a clean, safe burn.

Those who are interested only need to be able to do the pick up themselves, there's not staff assistance or carry out.

For more information go to : State Street Axe Club.