Parklet deadline arrives to make changes on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a letter from city hall, businesses on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara were given a deadline to reshape their parklets to take up no more than side by side spaces right in front of their address if they had more than two spaces.

The goal was to create more parking spaces. The outside dining areas were created quickly during the COVID-19 crisis, when inside seating was a health concern.

The recent letter does not mean the end of parklets, although some may pull them out completely.

The current city policy approves parklets until Dec. 31, 2023.

Some businesses asked for the parklet change in the last few months when business was picking up again and parking was tight.

The city and business owners met two months ago to talk about the issues and the parking needs.

Eight businesses were using 28 parking spaces. Coast Village Road has 131 spaces overall.

After today's deadline to make changes there will be an inspection and review.

The compromise solution still allows outside for outside dining, but it's unclear how many actual seats will be lost.

