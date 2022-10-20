Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout Nov. 4th

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It is often called the most confusing intersection on the Central Coast, but a solution is about to take place next month where Olive Mill Rd., Coast Village Rd. and Highway 101 meet.



This is a joint project with the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, CalTrans, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and several other agencies, boards, commissions and committees.



It is an area where drivers are often unsure who's "turn it is" and when you add in North Jameson Lane traffic, pedestrians and bike riders, it's not only jammed up at peak times, but also dangerous.



The Olive Mill Roundabout project begins November 4.



Very significant work in the first phase will take place into December.



The bulk of the work will be done by summer of 2023.



In a meeting with business and property owners, concerns were raised about the work schedule, traffic delays, impacts on business and noise.It was conducted by the new Coast Village Improvement Association with CalTrans and government leads present.



The Montecito Inn owners said night construction would be an impact on their hotel, and the financial loss of business would be significant.



Other businesses were concerned about how customers would be able to get in and out of the area.

At times, both the north and sound bound freeway ramps will be closed.



That also means additional cars will be on the San Ysidro Rd. northbound offramp, and the Hermosillo Rd. exit northbound on the west end of Coast Village Rd.

During the work project, there will always be a flow pattern for traffic.

Delays, however, could be five to ten minutes. Traffic control workers will be on site.

