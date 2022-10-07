Skip to Content
Fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf celebrates 150 years this Saturday. At sunset there will be a fireworks show.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A fireworks show will send a colorful display into the sky over Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf Saturday night.

The fireworks will be part of a day-long celebration of the wharf now in its 150th year.

It will take place at 7 p.m. with the rockets launching out of a special sand bunker that's now built on West Beach.

The wharf anniversary event will feature clam chowder tastings, free rides for kids on the Little Toot boat, live music from two bands, performances by Opera Santa Barbara and a cannon firing display.

The tall ship Mystic Whaler will also be offshore.

The wharf is a landmark in Santa Barbara and a fixture that was part of the initial days of Santa Barbara's downtown development. It is where all the first large shipments of lumber were unloaded.

The wharf these days is often said to be the most visited site in the city and features several restaurants, shops, the Ty Warner Sea Center and is a popular spot for pier fishing.

At the base of the wharf is the Friendship Fountain, with dancing dolphins, and it is the backdrop to many photos taken by visitors to the area.

