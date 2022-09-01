Skip to Content
Money and Business
today at 11:51 am
Published 11:46 am

The hot weather pattern can heat up some businesses that thrive when temps climb

Business such as SB Sweets in the Paseo Nuevo Mall expect to see a boost from the current heat wave.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With so many people seeking relief from excessive heat, some businesses say they are looking forward to it.

That includes anyone with refreshing drinks, ice cream, frozen yogurt and water sports activities.

Anyone working at, or operating those businesses should expect the upcoming weekend to be busy.

Lines have already been running long at some of the Santa Barbara ice cream locations well into the evening hours.


The hot weather is bad for the lingering drought issues but good for those in the business of heat relief, although  there is a backlash when it gets too hot and residents don't even want to venture out of their homes.


As the heart of the summer season winds down, this could also be a solid economic boost after a summer without a full rebound from the pandemic.

That includes those selling water sports and outdoor gear.

 (more details will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

