Ambulance contract extended in Santa Barbara County while new options are explored

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County is working on the criteria it wants as it evaluates a new contract for its ambulance services.

Currently that contract is held by the American Medical Response (AMR) .

Santa Barbara County fire agencies have indicated they are interested in submitting a proposal for services.

The current

AMR contract, due to expire, is going to be extended until March of 2024 while a detailed review of bids for services is explored the Board of Supervisors.

It will include public comments, and reviews by the County Department of Health and State of California Health officials.

More details will be added later today