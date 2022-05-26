McDonald’s out, axe throwing and roller skating on the way in downtown Santa Barbara’s changing promenade

SANTA BARBARA, CalIf. - The reinvention of downtown Santa Barbara will not include a longtime fast food restaurant or a retro furniture store, but it will include popular pastime "entertainment" sites.

The biggest business surprise in months has come with the upcoming closure of the longtime McDonald's at 1213 State Street. That's expected in July. Business experts familiar with the operations say the restaurant was not busy enough to stay open and resign a new lease.

It is unclear what will be in that site after McDonald's leaves. It's built out for fast food now, and could be converted to a different type of sit down restaurant, or retail. The location is directly across from the Granada theatre.

Down the street, the old Macy's department store at 701 State Street is in the process of a conversion into Aloha Fun Center . Optimism was high at the end of last year that it would be a straight flip from a vacant space to a roller rink environment, for starters. Aloha already operates in San Jose and Emeryville. . Inside there has also been a plan to add laser tag, miniature golf, and an arcade once the skating begins.

Redesigning the location has come with some changes in the use designation from retail or mercantile to assembly. That requires a different occupancy limit, fire inspections, bathroom requirements and an ADA review, including working elevators for second flood use. Santa Barbara planners are working with the operator on those requirements.

On the streets, this proposed change has many young people and skate lovers looking forward to the new turn in State Street options. Across America malls are finding fitness and amusement sites are part of the conversion that keeps the public coming out in addition to the food courts, retail and theatres.

At 427 State Street, the trendy axe throwing sport will be relocating into a vacant site there. It's expected to have 12 lanes. There is already a popular axe throwing business in San Luis Obispo. Battle Axe at 621 Higuera opened late last year.

A consignment, retro furniture store at 619 State Street Faitell Attractions is finding the location is not a perfect fit. A moving sale has begun. The owner Lisa Faitell is still looking for a new site, but is encouraged about relocating her business at a time when refurbished and reused furniture, like clothing, has had a resurgence.

The location on State Street is now longer providing her and some others nearby the foot traffic they had expected.

There has also been issues with homelessness and crime in the area that is not comfortable for the owner to deal with going forward.

