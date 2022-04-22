High winds force cruise ship to cancel Santa Barbara stop

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Very strong winds kept the Viking Orion cruise ship from bringing visitors on shore for a day trip to Santa Barbara.

It arrived at noon under conditions with erratic winds and choppy seas.

Passengers on a Santa Barbara stop have to come ashore in small boats known as tenders, and conditions were not safe for that process.

All shore tours were canceled.

Many bus and trolley companies had planned to take visitors to the historic sites and wine country for the day.

The change of plans will mean a loss for some of the businesses who look forward to the guests that visit cafes, retail outlets, and browse unique areas such as the Funk Zone.

The ship had planned to be in the area until 8 p.m.

Saturday, the MS Zuiderdam will be arriving to give it a try.