Job fair set to help ease school bus driver shortage

GOLETA, Calif. - There is a school bus driver shortage across the country and efforts to resolve it here on the South Coast will come in the form of a job fair Friday in Goleta.

The Student Transportation of America company is recruiting drivers with a starting pay of $19.00 and hour. The company says it comes with paid holiday and paid training.

You do not need to have prior experience as a professional driver.

The STA office is at 6500 Hollister Ave. The hiring fair takes place from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

For more information go to : STACareers.com