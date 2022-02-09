Businesses get in person meetings on dining areas changes in Santa Barbara for fire access

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In less than a month, Santa Barbara's downtown promenade area will be changing for safety reasons.

The popular spot for dining and strolling has been a life saver for many businesses that suffered losses during the COVID pandemic or were not allowed to have indoor seating for many months.

The designs however are getting a make over. The parklets and patios in many cases are not providing the adequate room necessary for fire equipment, crews, working areas, and multiple agency vehicles in a major incident.

The city has set a March 8 deadline to remedy the issue.

City staff is meeting over the next two weeks, in person, to go over the measurements and requirements with the owners. The city council recently stressed the need for adequate notice and communication from the top down on this issue. That includes council members, staff and affected businesses.

In about 25 sites, this will mean a reconstruction project and the loss of tables and chairs.

Some locations may be taken out entirely.

The cost to build he outside areas has ranged from a few thousand dollars to, as one owner said, in excess of $50,000. Some of the seating sites are casual chairs, tables and rope dividers. Some are welded and wooded structures with fire pits at the tables.

Markings are on the ground to show where the cuts will have to be to allow access.

In three locations where the tallest buildings are, including the Granada Theatre and the Balboa Building, fire engines and ladder trucks will need to have access right up to the curb line in order to get up to the top floors.

The city fire marshal has made presentations with illustrations to show where the equipment will need to go and why it is not efficient to have a mixed access path, or a flow that meanders. The goal is to have a clear, straight route.

