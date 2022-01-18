The COVID slow down has given some business owners a long awaited vacation break

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Instead of watching the COVID-forced slow down in passersby at their Harbor Snack Shack in Santa Barbara, the owners are taking a break this month.

Richard and Dolly Lawrence have locked up their small site near the harbor boat launching ramp and will come back in February.

The sign on the windows says they have not gone on a vacation in 20 years.

The location is known for its hot dogs, soft drinks and snacks.

It's also a hang out for conversations with friends and visitors.

There's a wall of photos taken with customers as part of the friendly nature of the Lawrence family over the years.