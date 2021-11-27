Auto designers charged up over new vehicles featured at the LA Auto Show

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - If you are interested in seeing the next car you might be driving, this week, there's been a chance to get up close and inside the latest designs all in one place.



At the LA Auto Show one of the big questions being asked is about the trend in autos coming on to the market.

"So why electric and why now?" is something heard at the Ford display where the history of cars and its power train is discussed going back decades.



The crowds of car lovers coming out to the show at the Los Angeles Convention Center are seeing the future in car designs and the vast array of options when it comes to electric vehicles in our future.

A car enthusiast, Jeff Hogue said, "it is a little interesting that everything is going electric. I don't know where we are going to get all the electricity but hopefully we will have it."

This is also the place where the new cars and trucks are revealed in front of a lot of cameras and potential buyers.

You can also get company driven test drives on a course that gives you challenges you may encounter yourself someday.

Driving over irregular track one test driver said, "this will show you the stability of the vehicle on an uneven surface."

They also showed in car cameras capable of showing you what's happening on all sides of your vehicle.

Hogue said, "we want to see what is new and upcoming, and it's real fun to see some of the past. The muscle cars are always a favorite."

The show is featuring some auto history and classics next to the new lines coming out.

There are also several race cars.



The latest edition of both foreign and domestic vehicles show exteriors and interiors unlike we have ever seen before.

They are loaded with technology, and designs to meet the demands, and the efficiencies which range from a family vehicle to something just for you.



That included a one person car.

A young car designer from the Art Center College of Design in L.A. was showcasing what some would say is futuristic.

Shawn Zhang said, "this is one of the best times to be in car design and for the customer to see what's going on in the market."



He had a prototype for self driving vehicles, which some auto makers are gearing up for. "You can have more space for the cabin and there is also autonomous driving going on and Tesla is really pushing that forward."

Zhang says one of the important part of designing is to anticipate what the public will need before they need it. With the new electric cars there can be "more space for the cabin" with the batteries under the car and no large engine in the front or the back of the vehicle.

For the smallest vehicle buyers he says it will be for the urban "get around" needs. Most cars he says will be for two to four people.



Even though the industry is plugged in to the future, there are some that are not sure we are ready right now.

"I don't know if I am 100 percent all in favor of the electric just yet. I don't see the infrastructure here yet," said Robert Hogue.



For more information go to the LA Auto Show.