Returning customers drive call out for workers at many restaurants

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Restaurant owners throughout the Central Coast have been finding a shortage or workers as the customers are coming back in growing numbers with the relaxing of coronavirus rules.

Some applicants are new to the business knowing of the openings. Some are looking to switch jobs or add a second job. Mostly, the concern is the number of jobs and the lack of staff.

The switch has gone quickly from the slow down for many months, to the reopening protocols allowing for larger outside dining areas parklets, patios and now, the return of inside dining.

Checks and line cooks are being sough by multiple businesses.

College-age workers are harder to come by in some areas because they have left the campus community housing to go home or elsewhere to study.

There are also workers who are waiting until they get vaccinated to feel comfortable about getting back in front of hundreds of customers each week.

The owners are also finding some of their former workers still on the sidelines, riding out the financial boost they received through unemployment and government stimulus checks.

Unemployment payout reviews show the average weekly checks are between $300.-$400. a month, and during the pandemic crisis at times, that's been supplemented by government assistance of $400. a week.

