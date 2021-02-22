Promenade plans extending out to the fall in Santa Barbara

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The popular Santa Barbara promenade on State Street will be discussed by the City Council Tuesday as it looks at the long-range plan for the centerpiece of the downtown corridor.

The review is part of the COVID-19 Economic Recovery.

The city says the current on-going public health orders prohibit many businesses from operating indoors, and the outside seating has proven to be vital. With that, the recommendation is to extend the emergency ordinance until September 8, 2021.

The action will also give the City staff time to meet with city tenants who have had trouble with their lease payments during the pandemic. Some considerations on adjusting the lease terms will also be discussed.

There are also tax obligations that will be protected on both ends with this order. The city says currently there are 16, 000 registered businesses in Santa Barbara with a history of low deliquency rates. However with COVID about 270 have payment issues now.

When it comes to economic survival, parklets and patios that were not part of the outside sales footprint a year ago, have been a life saver for many businesses. Some actually have more space outside than they ever did inside. They are hoping to include that in their future business plans if the promenade becomes permanent.

Some are concerned it would then have an added cost from the city since a city street is involved, and the designs would have to be reviewed by the Historic Landmarks Commission.

The promenade has been an attractive change for the city but it changes the dynamics of downtown faster than planners had expected. It is part of a big picture discussion that also includes the State Street underpass and De la Guerra Plaza improvements.

Ahead several major downtown street events take place annually including the Summer Solstice and Old Spanish Days Parade. It's unclear if those events would be modified because of the promenade, rerouted or even be canceled this year in the parade form if health rules still ban large crowd gathering.

