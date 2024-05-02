Three people displaced following house fire in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – Crews knocked down a house fire on Thursday morning that left three adults displaced, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

Fire sprinkler water and smoke damaged the house on the 1100 block of Sage Crest Dr., according to the fire department.

No one was injured, and Red Cross assisted the three people after their smoke detectors alerted them to evacuate.

The cause of fire was related to a rice cooker, according to County Fire.

Fire crews responded to this call at 10:28 a.m.