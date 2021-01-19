Small business owners looking for big changes with the new year and new President

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Many small business owners are looking at their options going into the new year with a new administration in Washington D.C. with the bottom line - survival.

A variety of stimulus funds have been coming from the White House during the current administration including the choppy rollout of the Paycheck Protection Program.

The most recent $600. stimulus did not go to all Americans, just those who qualified under strict conditions. With the inauguration of Joe Biden there will be possibly a $1400. stimulus check coming and additional assistance for small businesses, research and development and personal accounts until the COVID-19 crisis is controlled.

In local communities other assistance is either offered or will be part of a 2021 plan including incentives for people to buy local gift cards that come with a bonus for the purchaser. Already programs have been rolled out on the Central Coast.

At the end of 2020, one program was offered in Carpinteria with many businesses and their customers benefitting.

In the last week the new "Keep it Local" Gift Card Program was offered in Paso Robles with a 20% discount backfilled by the city.

It's still to be seen what these programs, along with the state incentives and the Biden administration plans will mean to business owners who are on the brink of closing.

