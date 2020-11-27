A break from the mad rush as the holiday shopping season begins

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The elbows-out approach to holiday shopping will be much different this year with COVID-19 rules in place and many people staying close to their computer.

Usually the day after Thanksgiving is quite the rush for retails outlets.

Only some had early morning hours and "door-busters."

The strategy this year will be a combination of in-store deals and other price drops for online shoppers.

The purple tier rules in Santa Barbara require only a 25 percent store capacity in retail businesses. Staff members will be using counters at the door and offer sanitation stations.

Economists believe on line sales will exceed a 25 percent increase over 2019. The largest day for online sales will likely be Cyber Monday when deep discounts and specials for one day only, will be offered.

Adobe Analytics tracks online sales and the company says Cyber Monday could be a $12.7 billion payday for businesses and set a record.

There are still many customers who shop in person, compare pricing on their phone and work the numbers as they go to get the best savings.

Santa Barbara's Paseo Nuevo Mall has made significant upgrades in the last year and is working with the city on future options for the largest, now empty, buildings where Macy's and Nordstroms had been.

A large, colorful Christmas tree is in the center courtyard.

For many small businesses the next month will be vital to their survival, due to this unprecedented year with the virus impacts on customer shopping confidence and overall sales.

