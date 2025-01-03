Carbajal reacts to Speaker Johnson’s re-election

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Mike Johnson was re-elected Speaker of the House on Friday after securing the support of two previously opposed GOP members: South Carolina Representative Ralph Norman and Texas Representative Keith Self. According to CNN, President-elect Donald Trump intervened, speaking with the holdouts as the vote was held open to give Republicans more time to secure Johnson’s election.

Salud Carbajal, who was re-elected to his fifth term representing California’s Central Coast 24th Congressional District, reflected on the tumultuous process. “We started the procedure to elect a speaker with chaos,” Carbajal remarked. He expressed concern that this was just the beginning, anticipating further disruptions as Republicans now control the House, the Senate, and soon the White House.

Speaker Johnson Faces Challenges with Narrow GOP Majority

With Republicans holding the narrowest majority in the House of Representatives in nearly a century, Speaker Johnson faces significant challenges in advancing his agenda. Carbajal noted that the slim majority will require cooperation across party lines. “My colleagues on the other side of the aisle have a very slim majority in the House of Representatives, and they’re going to need Democrats — substantial Democrats — to be able to govern and to compromise and negotiate,” said Carbajal.

Speaker Johnson’s Top Priorities: Border Security, Inflation, and Crime

Following his swearing-in, Speaker Johnson outlined his priorities for the new Congress, with border security being the foremost issue. Johnson also indicated plans to address inflation and crime, emphasizing his commitment to “putting the interests of Americans first.”

Carbajal Focuses on Reducing Cost of Living for Families

Carbajal plans to prioritize bringing down the cost of housing, healthcare, and groceries this congressional session and hopes Johnson will also make these his priorities too. He also expressed concerns that political distractions, such as culture wars and partisan gridlock, could impede progress on these critical issues.

Carbajal further emphasized the importance of advancing policies that directly benefit working families. “I’m going to continue to ensure that we address childcare issues, invest in renewable energy, and keep momentum on the infrastructure programs we enacted last year."

Reintroduction of Childcare Tax Relief Bill

Carbajal plans to reintroduce his childcare bill soon, which he said aims to provide tax relief for families and businesses.