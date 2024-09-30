Santa Maria ends year-long search for new city manager appointing Fillmore’s David Rowlands to fill position

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria has ended a year-long search for a new city manager with the recent appointment of David Rowlands to fill the position.

Rowlands is currently the city manager for the City of Fillmore in Ventura County, where he has served as the city's top executive since 2013.

Santa Maria City Council is set to formally review and vote on his appointment during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Rowlands first day on the job is scheduled for Nov. 20, 2024 and he will receive an annual salary of $290,000.

"The City of Santa Maria welcomes Mr. Rowlands and looks forward to the expertise and perspectives he will bring to navigate the path forward for the organization and this expanding community," said Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino. "This is a new opportunity for us, as due to retirements, this is the first time since the early 1960s that the City Council has not appointed a new City Manager from within City ranks and instead undertaken a national recruitment."

Santa Maria has been without a permanent city manager since Jason Stillwell left the position in September 2023.

Since then, Alex Posada, who has worked for the city since 1978 including as Recreation and Parks Director for 20 years, has served as interim city manager.

Posada's final day as interim city manager will be Oct. 4. Afterwards, he will return as Recreation and Parks Director.

In a release, Santa Maria described Rowlands as an "experienced city manager with experience in finance, economic development, labor negotiations and more."

The city also noted Rowlands has received several budgeting awards, landed its first business in the Business Park, and led the City of Fillmore’s efforts to improve its financial position.

"I have the experience and leadership to guide the future of Santa Maria," Rowlands said in a release.

The position of city manager for Santa Maria serves as the city's chief executive officer, overseeing 10 operating departments, including approximately 700 employees, and an overall budget of $291.4 million.