Santa Maria looking for public input as it plans for future growth

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria is looking for public involvement in the ongoing process to update its General Plan, which will shape how the city grows in the coming years.

As part of the multi-year planning effort, Santa Maria will hold two community workshops next week that will focus on Land Use Alternatives, which are different possible options for growth.

The City of Santa Maria has established that public feedback on the Alternatives will be used to establish land use policy in the General Plan, so it's important that as many community members as possible take part in the important process.

Santa Maria describes the general plan as a city’s primary guide for land use and development decisions and is a key tool for shaping and improving the quality of life for residents and businesses. It is a city’s blueprint, or constitution, to guide change; thus according to state law, the City must update its General Plan periodically to respond to the changing needs and conditions of the city and region and to reflect new state laws. California law requires that the General Plan include a minimum of nine State-mandated Elements: Land Use, Open Space, Conservation, Housing, Environmental Justice, Circulation, Noise, Air Quality and Safety.

The General Plan update covers the land within the City of Santa Maria and its unincorporated Sphere of Influence, which includes the unincorporated town of Orcutt.

The workshops will offer community members an opportunity to ask questions and share thoughts, opinions, concerns and other ideas regarding the future growth of Santa Maria.

Community members have a chance to attend the workshops either in-person or online.

The workshops are scheduled for April 5-6, 2023.

· Zoom Workshop: Wednesday April 5, 2023, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Register for the virtual workshop here: https://bit.ly/smgpu-alts

· In-Person Workshop: Thursday April 6, 2023, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

City of Santa Maria Public Library, Shepard Hall, 421 South McClelland Street

The presentations will be held in English, with Spanish and Mixteco interpretation available.

For community members that are unable to attend the workshops, the presentations, as well as a recording of the Zoom meeting will be available at www.imaginesantamaria.com.

After community members have either attended the workshops or viewed the materials online, they are invited to complete a brief online survey to provide feedback.

The online survey will be available for community members to complete on www.imaginesantamaria.com from April 5, 2023 until May 2, 2023.

For more information on Santa Maria's General Plan update process or additional information on the upcoming community workshops, visit www.imagesantamaria.com.