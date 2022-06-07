Jimmy Paulding celebrates Tuesday night lead against incumbent Lynn Compton in SLO County District 4 Supervisor race

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- For the second time in four years, the race for San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor is between Lynn Compton and Jimmy Paulding.

In 2018, the race was incredibly close. Compton won a second term, beating out Paulding by a mere 60 votes. In June 2018, it took over two weeks of counting the more than 18,000 ballots cast to finally determine Compton as the winner.

This time around, the margin is significantly wider.

When the first round of numbers were released shortly after 8 p.m. tonight, Paulding was in front with a sizable 19% point lead over Compton: 59% to 40%.

As of 11:00 p.m., Paulding is in the lead by nearly 1,800 votes.

For Paulding and his supporters at his watch party in Arroyo Grande, there were plenty of cheers and smiles.

"Back in 2018 when we got the first round updates, first round of numbers, I think we were kind of neck and neck so to have a 19% point lead feels good at the moment," said Paulding soon after the first round of results were released. "Of course though we are going to have to wait until every ballot is counted and excited to finally get across the finish line"

Meanwhile, Compton spent much of her day at the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Afterwards, News Channel missed her at a watch party in Grover Beach before she headed to her home Tuesday evening.

We've reached out to Compton for a statement on the first round of numbers, but have not yet heard back.

Whoever wins this election will be officially seated on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors in January.

On Tuesday night, Paulding said if his lead holds, he's ready to bring a non-partisan approach to the Board of Supervisors and a desire to leave national politics out of local government.

Paulding currently serves on the Arroyo Grande City Council. He was elected in Nov. 2018, just five months after losing the June 2018 District 4 race to Compton.

Compton has served on the Board of Supervisors since beating appointed incumbent Caren Ray in Nov. 2014.