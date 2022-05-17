Public works staff meets with community to showcase equipment and answer questions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City Public Works department has made itself available to answer all questions related to public works duties in Santa Barbara.

It is part of Public Works Week.

The crews are in De la Guerra Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department says school children and community members are invited to see a representation of the equipment and the people behind the services of Public Works.

Visitors will be able to “Touch a Truck” with the large Public Works vehicles that will be on display, ride the BCycle bikes, and receive a “behind-the-scenes” perspective on other Department items that will be showcased. Representatives will answer questions regarding Public Works services and job opportunities.

This year's National Public Works Week year’s theme is “Ready and Resilient,” honoring the Public Works professionals who serve their communities and react at a moment’s notice as a first responder during natural disasters.

The City of Santa Barbara’s Public Works Department consists of over 300 employees who maintain and service:

· 2,500 streetlights

· 20,000 roadway signs

· 1,200 sidewalks

· 99 miles of storm drains

· 300 miles of sidewalks

· 93,000 water customers

· 312 miles of water lines

· 256 miles of pipes

· 3,300 parking spaces

· 467 City fleet vehicles

· 79 miles of bike infrastructure

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3-11-12

(more video, photos and details will be added here later today.)