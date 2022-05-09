Election materials on the way and voting is on for the June Primary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The U.S. Postal Service is receiving ballots from county election offices and voters can begin casting their ballots with many options in front of them.

In Santa Barbara County there were 235,000 registered voters as of last week.

Every registered voter will be receiving a mail-in ballot for the June 7 Primary Election.

Starting Monday morning, people could also go to an election office counter and request their ballot, vote, and turn it in. They can also hold it and wait to turn it in up until 8 p.m. on election night.

The ballots have a bar code and once a ballot is returned and scanned, no other ballot for that voter can be accepted.

The vote-by-mail election has made voting easier for the public.

Not only can voters only drop off their ballot in a mailbox, there are special voting drop boxes countywide with secure slots for ballots. The boxes are cleared out daily.

At the post office, when ballots are returned they are sent directly to a special site for pick up by elections officials.

Equipment at the county elections offices verifies signatures before the envelopes are open and the ballots are accepted.

Any ballot that is not signed by the voter or if the signature does not match what is on record, will be set aside and the voter will be contacted to clear up the issue.

This election will have a 20-inch ballot in Santa Barbara County, mainly because of the numerous candidates running for Governor.

That's the longest ballot in the county's history.

For more information go to the Santa Barbara County Elections website.

There you will find information for:

· Important notices pertaining to the election

· Key Dates and Events

· Polling Place look-up tool

· List of polling places and precincts consolidated at polling places

· List of official ballot drop boxes

· Link to State Voter Information Guide

· Information contained in the County Voter Information Guide

· How to check your registration status

· Information on voting by mail

· Information on voting at the polls