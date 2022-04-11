Millions of dollars in homeless projects past and present will be reviewed by Santa Barbara City leaders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Efforts to control homelessness, reduce fire risks at camps and address growing housing needs will be before the Santa Barbara City Council Tuesday.

A multi-million dollar effort with several government agencies and private groups will be part of the discussion to see what is working, and what needs to be modified.

Seed money for the most current effort came from the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Alliance for Community Transformation or (ACT) in 2019.

A report to the council shows the city needs 120 units of bridge housing and 158 units of other permanent

housing.

No new affordable housing developments opened within the City of Santa

Barbara last year, however the city says, there are two major developments ahead.

This includes Vera Cruz Village at 116 East Cota

Street that will have 28 studio units for individuals experiencing homelessness as well



as 200 North La Cumbre Road that will have 48 units of affordable rental housing for

low-income families



The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara provided

89 Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHV) over the past seven months that were 100%

utilized by case management partners including City Net, New Beginnings Counseling

Center, Salvation Army, and PATH.

Financial incentives were provided to private landlords and three years of

supportive services to housed clients.

Additional programs were provided in 2020 and 2021 including the relocation of people living in areas of high fire dangers such as railroad corridors and freeway on and off ramps.

The Rose Garden Inn on upper State Street in Santa Barbara was utilized for this program last summer. It concluded earlier this year.

It had a cost of about $3-million.

The city report says, 63 people were served with 12 individuals being placed into permanent supportive housing units. Thirty-three clients became document ready and five people achieved employment. Though 27 individuals

returned to being unsheltered at the end of the temporary project because shelter

providers were unable to take new client referrals due to a surge in positive cases for

COVID-19, all clients continue to be case managed by City Net as they search for

available permanent supportive housing units.

Recently three street outreach neighborhood centers opened on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. Each one provides services and food for those living in homeless camps and their cars.

(More details, video and photos will be added later today.)

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3-11-12







In March 2020, the City of Santa Barbara City Council also invested in a scattered site

bridge housing program that provided 15 units of transitional housing for six months

that served 22 individuals through service provider partner, City Net. Several months

later in June, the City Council also invested in a temporary, safe shelter project to clear

encampments in high fire prone areas in the aftermath of the Loma Fire. This project

transitioned displaced, unhoused individuals from encampments into motel rooms for

120 days. Due to the success of the project mitigating encampment related fires as well

as the opportunity to stabilize and house more individuals, the City Council extended

the project for three more months. At its close, a total of 63 people were served with 12

individuals being placed into permanent supportive housing units. Thirty-three clients

became document ready and five people achieved employment. Though 27 individuals

returned to being unsheltered at the end of the temporary project because shelter

providers were unable to take new client referrals due to a surge in positive cases for

COVID-19, all clients continue to be case managed by City Net as they search for

available permanent supportive housing units.

Due to the increase in federal and state funding for individuals experiencing

homelessness in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACT on Homelessness

Collaborative service provider partners have been able to make significant progress in

placing individuals in permanent supportive housing units over the past year. However,

it is important to note that there continues to be a need for 262 emergency shelter beds

to provide a safe environment for our unhoused population to sleep and access the

services they need. This will continue to be a top priority for the AOH Collaborative over

the next two years.

Goal #2: Strengthen the capacity of organizations that provide permanent housing

placement services to increase the rate of housing retention by 5%

Given the unique needs of vulnerable individuals experiencing chronic homelessness

transitioning into a housed environment, the AOH Collaborative is prioritizing the

expansion and sustainability of intensive supportive services for these individuals to

successfully retain their housing. A Housing Retention Working Group has been created

and is being co-facilitated with the County of Santa Barbara Continuum of Care to be

P.O. Box 217 | Santa Barbara, CA

805.259.4692

www.sbact.or

Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation

a

p

w

able to address the systemic challenges that are experienced by providers in supporting

clients in permanent housing.

The top challenges have been identified as: (1) the lack of life skill-building regarding

maintaining a household and managing a personal budget; (2) difficulty in building a

trusted peer group in a new housing environment; and (3) substance abuse and

addiction that requires more specialized and trained staffing to overcome. This has

initially resulted in projects like the creation of a Good Neighbor Handbook that

emphasizes the life skills and household management that is necessary to be a good

tenant, as well as advocating for supportive services to be attached to the Emergency

Housing Vouchers for a minimum of three years.

Though the housing retention rate is 92% countywide, the AOH Collaborative

recognizes that there is a significant amount of case management hours that are not

captured in ensuring this rate is sustained and increased over time. The AOH

Collaborative will continue to advocate for more resources to be directed for this

purpose and appreciate the recent prioritization of this support by the City Council in its

distribution of HOME ARPA funds.

Goal #3: Create a culture of diversion and prevention among collaborative partners to

reduce the percentage of individuals, youth and families entering homelessness from a

housed situation by 10%

At the launch of the ACT on Homelessness Collaborative and the formalization of the

first Neighborhood Navigation Center site at Alameda Park, the focus was on training

service provider partners and volunteers on diversion including relocation and

reunification support for individuals newly experiencing homelessness. This approach

would complement the City of Santa Barbara’s Restorative Policing Program that is

also successfully facilitating a significant number of relocations and reunifications of

individuals with family and friends including housing and employment opportunities in

other regions. In 2021, the ACT on Homelessness Collaborative was able to facilitate 11

relocations and reunifications through or Regional Action Plans and Neighborhood

Navigation Centers.

In addition to implementing these strategies of diverting individuals from the

emergency shelter system, there was an influx of financial resources to support

individuals and families that were economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much of the focus on homelessness prevention was to increase access to and

distribution of funds from the Emergency Rental & Utility Assistance Program (ERAP).

This program was facilitated by the County of Santa Barbara in partnership with the

United Way of Santa Barbara County and distributed $17,269,684 in funding to 1,904

households of which 1,054 households are located in Supervisorial Districts 1 and 2 that

include the City of Santa Barbara.

P.O. Box 217 | Santa Barbara, CA

805.259.4692

www.sbact.or

Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation

a

p

w

Goal #4: Strengthen the coordination and availability of outreach and case

management services for individuals, youth and families experiencing homelessness by

25%

In December 2020, as the City of Santa Barbara City Council adopted the Three-Year

Strategic Plan, the ACT on Homelessness Collaborative was also able to successfully

advocate for an increase – in a team of two – of outreach and case management

workers dedicated to serve unhoused individuals in the City of Santa Barbara funded

through the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA). This expanded outreach

capacity to four individuals through the City of Santa Barbara’s primary outreach and

case management provider, City Net. Though this capacity was diminished at the end

of June 2021 due to the SB Connect Home project ending, the ACT on Homelessness

Collaborative was able to supplement this capacity with dedicated case management

and outreach through the Neighborhood Navigation Centers (NNCs).

With this additional capacity, ACT on Homelessness Collaborative service provider

partner City Net was able to achieve a total of 99 temporary or permanent “Street

Exits” in the four Regional Action Plan neighborhoods (Eastside, Waterfront,

Downtown, and Upper State Street) closing in on our goal of 100 “Street Exits” by the

end of 2021. From baseline data collected in September 2020 in the first three Regional

Action Plan neighborhoods, this a 29% reduction in the number of individuals

experiencing homelessness in the City of Santa Barbara (99 individuals of 340 total

counted). This data is also correlating with the preliminary results of the 2022 Point-inTime Count (822) that notes a decrease of 92 individuals experiencing homelessness in

the City of Santa Barbara from the 2020 Point-in-Time Count (914).

Moreover, the City of Santa Barbara Resilience & Sustainability Department has

worked tirelessly over the past year to create a reporting system that captures data

gathered from City staff and departments, residents, business owners, and service

providers that is utilized to strategically target resources to address unsafe and illegal

activities in encampments as well provide outreach and case management to

individuals experiencing homelessness. This tool has created a system of transparency

and accountability among ACT on Homelessness Collaborative partners and with the

residents of the City of Santa Barbara that has exponentially increased our ability to

deploy limited resources and staffing capacity where they are needed the most. This

information is also shared monthly by the City of Santa Barbara Resilience &

Sustainability Department through the four Regional Action Plans.

Next Steps

Though the ACT on Homelessness Collaborative has been able to make substantial

progress over the past year, we fully acknowledge that there is considerably more work

P.O. Box 217 | Santa Barbara, CA

805.259.4692

www.sbact.or

Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation

a

p

w

that needs to be done to address the unique needs of individuals experiencing

homelessness in the City of Santa Barbara as well as to reduce the impacts of

homelessness in our neighborhoods. The AOH Collaborative will continue to report on

progress quarterly through the next year as we focus on achieving another 100 “Street

Exits” by the end of 2022.

The Collaborative also recently launched the third Neighborhood Navigation Center

site on the Eastside at the end of March that yields a total of three NNC sites that

operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday every week. The NNCs are fulfilling a

significant need in providing services to the unsheltered population as well as creating a

safe environment and consistent day/time/location for service providers to support

existing clients and provide outreach to new individuals.

Proposals to continue the efforts of the ACT on Homelessness Collaborative as well as

the Neighborhood Navigation Centers have been submitted to City staff for

consideration in the new fiscal year budgeting process.