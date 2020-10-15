Addis challenges Cunningham for State Assembly

Local Politics

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Morro Bay City Council member Dawn Addis is challenging two-term incumbent Jordan Cunningham for the District 35 State Assembly seat. The area spans from Lompoc to Paso Robles.

Addis is a career educator and current Morro Bay City Council member. The Democratic challenger lists the high cost of housing on the Central Coast and climate change as two of the top issues she would look to address.

"I've also had people say to me, 'yeah the climate crisis is one thing but I'm about to be homeless,' Addis said. "So these two issues go hand in hand and it's very much an eco-system solution."

Cunningham is a Republican who has served the district for the last four years. He wants to work to offset the loss of jobs and energy production from the planned closure of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in 2025.

"We could do off shore wind off the coast," Cunningham said. "I think that's got tremendous potential to provide power and jobs."

Addis also advocates for wind energy. Another one of her big issues is access to health care.

"We're going to have to really think about what kind of solutions are right for the Central Coast as we move forward," Addis said. "As we come out of the COVID crisis, health care is still going to be an issue."

Cunningham wants to work to expand commercial space development at Vandenberg.

"That could bring a lot of private sector jobs to the area,"Cunningham said. "That will trickle down to where we can augment the career technical programs at Cuesta, Hancock and at our high schools."

Addis sees opportunities to promote job growth in the Ag tech and tech industries.

"We need to really build our local businesses back up, and we need to start attracting more businesses that fit with things we do well," Addis said.

Cunningham wants to keep the overall cost of living down through lower taxes.

"We need to work on our business climate in California overall, making it more attractive to grow your business here or bring your business to our state."

The winner in District 35 will serve a two year term in Sacramento.

To learn more about the candidates and their positions, visit our 2020 Voter Guide.