Goleta City Council decides against potential sales tax increase measure

Local Politics

GOLETA, Calif. -- The Goleta City Council decided Tuesday to not move forward with putting a one cent sales tax increase measure on the November ballot.

Councilmember Roger Aceves and Stuart Kasdin were against the proposal while Mayor Paula Perotte and Councilmember James Kyriaco voiced support for it.

The measure needed four votes in favor to be put on the ballot.

The City Council did approve putting a measure on the Nov. 3 ballot asking voters to decide on a two or four year Mayoral term. Currently, the Office of the Mayor in the City of Goleta is a two year term.