The first day of Hanukkah falls on Christmas day for first time since 2005

Today is Chrismukkah - for those that don’t know - it’s the celebration of both Christmas and Hannukkah.

For the first time in almost twenty years, the first day of Hanukkah falls on Christmas Day.

In fact, this rare convergence only happens about five times a century.

What is not rare, is the interfaith dialogue between the two religions.

“it’s really beautiful to have so I think especially for the interfaith families to have that harmony between the two holidays that they get to celebrate them at the same time," said Samantha Silverman, Executive Director at Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. "They are two distinct religions, but if you go back in time, I mean, the early Christian movement was a jewish movement that later sprung into its own religion.”

Two different religions celebrating two different holidays sharing a similar message: The need for good and peace around the world.



“There’s a lot going on around the world right now and in the Middle East and I think it’s really interesting that it is at the same day that Hanukkah does happen to be on Christmas Day," said Frank McCarthy, Elder at Camarillo Community Church. "So it gives us an opportunity to show our unity with Israel."

And while many make hot cocoa this Christmas or latkes this Hanukkah, coming together and uniting, showing love and respect to one another is what this season is all about. Happy holidays.