Luke Zuffelato sets career scoring record for Santa Barbara High School boys basketball

Dean Wilson
Luke Zuffelato is number one on the Dons all-time scoring list
CLOVIS, Calif. - Luke Zuffelato took a pass from Owen Horn and his layup made the senior star the all-time scoring leader for Santa Barbara High School boys basketball.

With 1,959 points Zuffelato moved past Roberto Nelson who set the mark back in 2009.

Zuffelato ended up with 25 points in an 83-58 loss to Central Section powerhouse Clovis North.

The Dons led 39-38 but were outscored 43-19 in the second half of this semifinal game of Valley Children's Tip-Off Classic.

Santa Barbara will play Bullard High School in a third-place game on Saturday afternoon.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

