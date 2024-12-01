Shopping continues in Santa Barbara at Mujeres Makers Market

The shopping continues in Santa Barbara, but this time at Mujeres Makers Market. The market centers around all women of color, and mujeres means women in Spanish.

"What makes us a little different than other markets in town is that we specifically focus on highlighting women of color in our community and we've been hosting the market for about three years now," said Leah Ortega, Co-Founder Mujeres Makers Market. "And we have people coming from other communities as well and we provide a safe space for them to show off all their artisans and goods that they make."

The monthly market is preparing for the holidays as people continue to shop small this holiday season. One out of town shopper shared explained the importance of shopping small.

"I think it's very important to shop, small just because it's, for me personally, it's the feeling of getting to chat with someone and learn about their particular products," said shopper, Christina Batsula. "I'm from Virginia, so anything unique to take home and get me a feeling of, you know, when I look at it or when I use the product that I buy, when I think of Santa Barbara."

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation held a toy drive at the market for their upcoming annual Christmas party

"We serve the tri-county, so that means San Luis obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura county. So we help support in financially, emotionally and educationally," said Lili Munoz, Teddy Bear Foundation Family Engagement Manager. "You can just get in touch with me at teddy bear you can drop off a toy at Teddy bear, in our location, or reach out to our website, you can get my information there. Lily at Teddy Bear cancer foundation dot org is my email."

Mujeres Makers Market is preparing for their posada market coming the middle of December.